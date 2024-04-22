Dallas weather: Weekend storms could affect plans

The weather on Monday is beautiful, but more storms are around the corner, and it could ruin your plans for the second straight weekend.

We will turn windy starting Tuesday.

A cold front is currently moving through the northern U.S. and will plunge into Oklahoma.

The jet stream will stop the cool air from reaching North Texas. Temperatures should stay mild for most, but it will bring a shot at some rain.

There is a slight chance of rain on Wednesday (mostly to the north and west) and a shot at a passing shower on Thursday.

A storm system from the Pacific is going to make its way east throughout the week.

The next energy to reach us will be on Friday.

That could generate some stronger storms.

Another system could disrupt your plans on Saturday night and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday have a shot at storms and that one has severe weather potential.

Featured article

At this point, the highest chance of storms is late Saturday into Sunday morning.

The forecast will be fine-tuned the closer we get to the weekend.

7-Day Forecast