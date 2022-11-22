Bad news for Thanksgiving travel and even Turkey Day itself.

The storm that was supposed to move through our area early in the week has become slower and wetter.

Gulf air moves north, and a storm moving south from the northwest bringing light showers on Wednesday, but for last minute Thanksgiving travelers it will get heavier on Wednesday night.

The rain will stick around through Thursday morning, especially in the eastern part of North Texas.

Most of the Metroplex will be dry in the afternoon, but some of our eastern counties could see heavy rain.

If you are driving on Thanksgiving Day, it could be pretty miserable if you are heading south or east.

There could be some potentially severe weather in East Texas.

7-Day Forecast

The rain chances stick around for Friday into Saturday.

The chance of rain on Friday will be especially high for areas north and west.

Some showers could stick around into Saturday morning, before finally moving out and clearing up for Sunday and Monday.