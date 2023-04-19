There is a chance that we could see severe storms on Wednesday and Thursday in North Texas.

A cold front is coming in from the west on Wednesday. The cap is in place and will likely hold, meaning the risk of severe weather is marginal at best.

There is a low chance of rain on Wednesday, mainly to the east.

On Thursday, things get more interesting.

Several features could help break the cap and allow severe weather to form.

Winds would converge along the front and build storms after 2 to 3 p.m.

Much of North Texas is under a ‘slight’ risk of severe weather on Thursday, which is a 2 on the National Weather Service's 1-5 scale.

The biggest risk is for hail and damaging winds in the DFW area and to the east and south.

The Danger of Hail

If the storms are big enough there will be a flooding risk in the southern counties in the evening hours.

7-Day Forecast

There could be some rain sticking around in the morning on Friday, mainly to the east and south.

Things will stay dry on Saturday, before rain chances return on Sunday.

Sunday could see some showers and rumbles of thunder.

On Monday, there will be some scattered showers.