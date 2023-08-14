Fort Worth ISD schools experience HVAC issues due to extreme heat
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD students returned to the classroom on Monday and several schools are experiencing issues with their air conditioning.
With temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, the district says 25 campuses have reported limited HVAC issues "due to the extreme heat."
95 spaces, including classrooms, gyms, libraries and cafeterias are affected by the issues, according to the district.
Fort Worth ISD says that less than 2% of its classrooms.
"We have taken swift action by relocating affected students and staff to areas within the school buildings where the air conditioning is functioning optimally," said the district in a statement.
The district says that earlier this year, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education okayed $11 million to replace HVAC units at 22 campuses.
Fort Worth ISD Schools Experiencing HVAC Issues
- Daggett Montessori School
- North Side HS
- Versia Williams ES
- Manuel Jara ES
- Meacham MS
- Riverside MS
- Oakhurst ES
- Springdale ES
- JP Elder MS
- Diamond Hill ES
- Carter Riverside HS
- Trimble Tech HS
- North Hi Mount ES
- Forest Oak MS
- Jacquet MS
- Glen Park ES
- TA Sims ES
- Sagamore Hill ES
- SS Dillow ES
- Maude Logan ES
- Briscoe ES
- Mitchell Blvd ES
- Dunbar HS
- Wyatt HS
- Overton Park ES