Trackdown: Help find woman who used stolen IDs, checks to make off with $1,800

On this week's Trackdown, Forth Worth police are looking for a woman who stole from vehicles and passed bad checks.

She's tried it twice and got away with it once.

Fort Worth police hope you recognize her voice and her face.

"What's happening is they've been hitting burglaries of vehicles, taking items and then brought them to this bank," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Stolen checks and IDs were presented at area banks and the woman got away with almost $1,800 in cash.

Video from the interactive teller machine shows the woman scanning one of the fake IDs.

The woman was wearing gloves, so she wouldn't leave fingerprints.

She drove away in a newer model Nissan SUV.

"We need somebody to look at all the evidence we're providing. We need somebody that's paying attention to Trackdown right now and check this lady out and give us that information," said Officer Calzada.

If you have any information about the woman, you can call the detective at 817-392-3908.