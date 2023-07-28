Things to do in Dallas this weekend: July 28-30

article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, July 28

Book of Mormon at Bass Hall

The Book of Mormon follows two young missionaries who are sent to Uganda to try to convert citizens to the Mormon religion. You can catch performances at the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Friday through Sunday. It moves to the Dallas Music Hall in Fair Park next week.

Tickets and More Info

Pippin

The NTPA Repertory Theatre is performing the Tony award-winning musical Pippin from July 28-Aug. 6 at the Willow Bend Center of Art. Theatre Frisco also has a version of the show on stage at the Frisco Discovery Center through Aug. 13.

Tickets and More Info

Major League Cricket Championship

The Texas Super Kings have a chance to win the first Major League Cricket Championship this weekend. The Super Kings play MI New York Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Grand Prairie. The winner plays the Seattle Orcas on Sunday for the title.

Tickets and More Info

Saturday, July 29

Queens of Cool Concert

Denise Lee, Deon Q, and Angie McWhirter perform the music from the era of the Kings of Cool (Frank, Dean & Sammy) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

Tickets and More Info

Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

The 34th annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo is a family-fun rodeo that features hundreds of African American cowboys and cowgirls competing for $25,000 in cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, and a Pony Express relay race plus on-field kids activities, trick lasso performances, concessions, music and more. The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fair Park Coliseum. The doors open at 6 p.m. with a grand entry parade at 6:30 p.m.

More Info

Family Field Day at Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field will host Family Field Day beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The action-packed, family-friendly day will take place at the Home of the Texas Rangers. The event includes fun activities for children and adults of all ages. Guests are invited directly on the field at Globe Life Field to experience the Ballpark in a unique way.

More Info

Sunday, July 30

Texas Food Festival

Enjoy amazing eats from all over Texas Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza. The Texas Food Fest will be a mix of foods including tacos, burgers, wings, pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish, barbecue, funnel cake, and turkey legs. Vegan & keto optional available. Admission is free.

Tickets and More Info

Steve Miller Band Concert

The Steve Miller Band comes to the Dos Equis Pavillion in Dallas Sunday at 7 p.m. The tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of the album The Joker and features special guests Cheap Trick.

More Info

Dude Perfect Panda-monium Tour

Dude Perfect's Tyler, Cody, Garrett, Colby and Cory bring their live show to Dickies Arena Sunday at 6 p.m. Fans can see bigger battles and huge surprises.

Tickets and More Info