Texas To-Do List: Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum

If you’re looking for a fun and interesting date night but you also want to avoid the large crowds, call a babysitter because this next place is for adults only.

On this week’s Texas To-Do List, we’re exploring the Perot Museum in Dallas for an after-hours event called Thursdays on Tap.

"During Thursdays on Tap, the entire museum, including our traveling exhibition space, is open for all adults, 21 and up, to experience. And the exciting thing is you get to do the hands-on exhibitions without kids!" said Dr. Linda Silver, the Eugene McDermott CEO for the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

This weekly event has all the perfect elements for a great first date, or even just a relaxed night out with your friends.

"It's a great time to not only visit the museum exhibitions but socialize with folks. We have food trucks out on the plaza, we have local live music that’s wonderful. We also pump it all the way through the museum so you can listen to it the entire time. We have bars on every floor, so you can stroll through the dinosaur hall with a beer in hand, or maybe a glass of wine," Dr. Silver said.

If you’ve never been to the Perot Museum, you should absolutely check the place out.

"The Perot Museum is 10 years old. We are an exciting world-class institution. Eleven different permanent galleries, a temporary or traveling exhibition space as well, and we look at everything from engineering and robotics to dinosaurs and paleontology. We are here to inspire minds through nature and science," Silver said.

With the event running every month from the beginning of April to the end of October, you may need to visit a few times to see everything the museum has to offer.

"Thursdays On Tap runs 6 to 10 p.m. About four hours is pretty much enough time to see most of the museum. We are five different floors of exhibitions. You might want to come back more than once!" Silver said.

The museum only sells 800 tickets per event. And with the combination of so much space and a smaller crowd, it feels like you have the entire museum to yourself.

"Every Thursday has sold out this year, and we highly encourage that you purchase your tickets online in advance. If you are a museum member, that ticket is only $5. And if you don’t want to become a member, it’s a $25 ticket. And then if you decide that you love the museum, you can apply that $25 towards a membership," Silver said.

The last Thursdays on Tap event for the year is on Oct. 26. Be sure to get your tickets before then or you’ll have to wait until it returns next spring.

"I think you will expect a really fun relaxed time, with some great foods, some good alcohol, wonderful local music, and of course the backdrop of this beautiful museum and our eleven permanent galleries," Silver said.