Texas Super Kings playing for a spot in the championship

The inaugural Major League Cricket season is drawing to a close and the North Texas team has a shot to play for the championship.

The Texas Super Kings won their most recent match against the San Francisco Unicorns.

Texas plays the Seattle Orcas Thursday night in Grand Prairie in a playoff game.

If they win, they’ll play for the championship on Sunday.

If they lose, they’ll play the winner of Thursday night's Washington and New York match for a spot in the championship.

The qualifier matches Friday and Sunday in Grand Prairie are sold out, but there are a handful of tickets still available for Thursday night’s game in Grand Prairie.