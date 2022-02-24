Russia-Ukraine crisis: North Texans rally for Ukraine as invasion intensifies
While Russia's attacks in Ukraine intensify, some North Texans are trying to keep track of loved ones in the war zone. Friday afternoon, dozens in Downtown Dallas who have family members trapped in Ukraine stood shoulder to shoulder, hoping the violence will end.
Empire State Building, other world landmarks light up in solidarity with Ukraine
Cities across the globe light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia pushes on with its invasion of its European neighbor.
Ukrainian marine sacrifices himself to blow up bridge, Ukrainian Military says
The Ukrainian military has released a statement thanking a marine for allegedly sacrificing himself in order to demolish a bridge that would allow Russian tanks to advance.
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces head toward Kyiv
Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
Who is the 'Ghost of Kyiv'? Tale of Ukrainian fighter pilot trends on social media
Videos of a jet flying over Ukraine have social media buzzing about unconfirmed claims that a fighter pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv” took down six Russian jets.
NATO to send troops to defend allies after Russia invades Ukraine; first-ever use of response force
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power.
How to talk to children about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
As Russia’s escalating invasion of Ukraine unfolds, child development experts urge parents to check in with children of all ages and to have conversations with them about what’s happening.
Chernobyl nuclear power plant no longer controlled by Ukraine, official says
A presidential adviser says Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where Ukrainian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.