Trump, Putin announce no resolution to Ukraine conflict after Alaska summit

By
Published  August 15, 2025 7:33pm CDT
U.S.
FOX 4

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for three and a half years. There's hope that this meeting might be a step in ending the war, but details of exactly what was discussed are unknown.

Trump and Putin meet

Putin arrived in Anchorage Friday afternoon, shaking hands with Trump for press photos. The two leaders exchanged brief words and laughs, before walking along a red carpet to launch the highly-anticipated summit. 

While walking, a U.S. ceremonial flyover involving a B-2 stealth bomber and four F-35s soared overhead.

Moments later, Putin and Trump again stood side-by-side and shook hands before riding away in the U.S. Presidential Limousine — the only time the two were alone during the encounter.

After meeting with a limited number of officials for several hours, the two issued statements to media members in front of a banner reading "Pursuing Peace."

Putin spoke first, briefly mentioning Ukraine, saying he wants Russia and the U.S. to have a great relationship regarding trade, digital, high tech and space exploration. Putin, however, mentioned he and Trump have an "understanding" regarding Ukraine. 

Trump said he and the Russian leader had a "very productive" meeting, and claimed many points were agreed to.

The two, however, did not mention details, and did not take questions from the press after the short conference.

Protestors waited outside, as Ukrainian leaders were not invited to the summit. 

What they're saying:

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported several Russian strikes against Ukraine, posting a series of messages on X, one reading: 

"Russia must end the war that it itself started and has been dragging out for years. The killing must stop. A meeting of leaders is needed — at the very least, Ukraine, America, and the Russian side." 

Again without going into details, Trump claimed that peace would be reached. 

"We're going to stop really 5, 6, 7,000 — thousands of people a week — from being killed, and President Putin wants to see that as much as I do," said the president.

What's next:

Trump says there will be another meeting. Putin said at the conference he wants the meeting to be held in Russia. Trump said he "might get a little heat on that one," but could see it "possibly happening."

Trump says he now plans to speak with the Ukrainian president.

