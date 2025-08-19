COVID cases rise in North Texas as students return to school

The Brief The number of COVID cases in North Texas is up now that children are back in school and interacting with one another. The CDC reports infection rates have increased in 34 states, with Texas being higher than other parts of the country. The numbers are still much lower than they were during the pandemic.



The number of COVID-19 infections in North Texas is on the rise.

The cases aren’t spiking at an alarming rate, but they do line up with the start of school.

COVID Cases Rising

By the numbers:

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, the chief of infectious diseases at Children’s Health in Dallas, said the hospital has seen a 60% increase in positive cases heading into the start of school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reports COVID-19 infections have increased in 34 states.

The region that includes Texas has an 11% positivity rate, which is higher than most parts of the country but still much lower than pandemic levels.

The impact on hospitals is lower as well. Children’s only has two children currently in the ICU due to COVID.

What they're saying:

Dr. Kahn tried to put it all in perspective.

"It’s curious that this is all coinciding with the opening of the school that we had over the last couple of weeks," Dr. Kahn said. "Now the virus is changing subtly. And I think some of that immunity may wane, whether from natural infection or from vaccination. But I think that the overall numbers are nothing like we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.

Symptoms of COVID

Dr. Kahn said the symptoms of COVID-19 are still the same as they’ve always been.

According to the CDC, that includes:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

New loss of taste or smell

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The preventative measures haven’t changed either.

"The vaccine recommendations are quite complicated now. So just touch base with your child’s pediatrician or with your primary care provider. The other thing is to wash your hands. I think that’s not appreciated as much as it should be," Dr. Kahn said.