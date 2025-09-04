Democratic Senators needle RFK on handling of public health policy

The Brief HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced heated questioning from Senate Democrats on public health policy. He was criticized for his handling of federal health agencies and new vaccine guidance. Kennedy generated controversy by agreeing that mRNA vaccines cause harm and suggesting Trump deserves a Nobel Prize.



Heated exchanges were part of a Senate committee hearing where Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was ripped by Democrats for his handling of public health policy.

He was questioned about the upheaval at federal health agencies and new FDA recommendations restricting access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Senators question RFK

As Kennedy made his opening comments before the Senate Finance Committee, a heckler shouted out from the crowd.

The outbreak was nothing compared to what was coming from some senators, like Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, who blasted Kennedy for firing 17 scientists who serve on the Vaccination Immunization Advisory Committee, which will meet in the coming weeks.

"These aren't ordinary meetings. You stacked the deck to ensure the panel benefits, bends to your view," Wyden said.

"What we did: We got rid of the conflicts of interest, we depoliticized and put great scientists on it," Kennedy responded.

Another Democrat, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, stayed with that line of questioning, asking Kennedy about comments made by one of his appointees to the vaccine advisory committee.

"'Evidence is mounting, and indisputable, that mRNA vaccines cause serious harm, including death, especially among young people.' Yes or no; are you aware that he said that?" Bennet asked.

"I wasn't aware he said it, but I think I agree with it," Kennedy responded.

"You agree with it," Bennet said. "It wasn't true when he said it, and it's not true when you said it."

Each of the 27 senators had five minutes to question Kennedy. The Democrats were hard-hitting. Some Republicans, like Texas Sen. John Cornyn, not so much.

"Do you believe COVID-19 was politicized?" Cornyn asked.

"I mean, the whole process was politicized, Senator. I mean, we were lied to about everything," Kennedy responded.

But Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor who cast the deciding vote to confirm Kennedy's nomination eight months ago, said he is hearing from people impacted by new FDA recommendations restricting COVID vaccinations.

"Pharmacists are requiring a prescription now, even for patients over 65, creating a huge headache," Cassidy said. "I submit these for the record without objection."

"I would say, effectively, we're denying people vaccines," Cassidy continued.

"I, uh, you're wrong," said Kennedy.

Operation Warp Speed

Kennedy and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wrestled over whether President Donald Trump, who during his first administration saved millions of lives, should get a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed, which rushed development and distribution of COVID vaccines at the end of his first administration.

"I said today that I think President Trump should get the Nobel Prize," Kennedy said.

"So who's right?" Sanders asked. "Is Trump and the medical community right, or are you right?"

"President Trump did an extraordinary piece of leadership," Kennedy said.

"Is he right or wrong?" Sanders pressed. "Did COVID (vaccines) save millions of lives?"

"At that point, he got Americans back to work, and that particular vaccine matched the virus perfectly, and I have no idea how many lives it saved, but it saved quite a few," Kennedy said.

North Texas COVID-19 vaccine access

Dallas County has ordered the new COVID-19 vaccine from the state. While they wait, the county health director says there is uncertainty about who will be able to get it.

The new 'Stratus' strain of the virus is spreading as we head into cold and flu season.

Dr. Philip Huang with Dallas County Health and Human Services told county commissioners this week that he does not know who will be eligible for the vaccine.

According to Huang, the county is still waiting for word on availability for the vaccines as they wait to receive them from the state.