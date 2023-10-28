Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki among famous fans to take in World Series Game 2

After the heroics in Game 1 of the World Series, many famous faces were spotted watching the Texas Rangers at Game 2 on Saturday night.

Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks attend Game Two of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Car Expand

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and current star Luka Doncic were among those in attendance for the second game of World Series in Arlington on Saturday night.

Luka wore an Adolis Garcia jersey, while Dirk rocked a Corey Seager shirt.

The past and current Mavs also attended Game 4 of the ALCS against Houston.

It's also apparent that they've been watching the games at home.

After Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off homer on Friday night Nowitzki simply tweeted, "Wow."

Doncic, who put on an amazing show himself on Saturday night, also posted about the Rangers' Game 1 win on social media and teasing his appearance at Game 2.

George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Eric Johnson

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Former US President George W. Bush, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson, and former US First Lady Laura Bush attend Game Two of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Expand

Former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush were in the stands for Game 2, after Bush's ceremonial first pitch on Friday night.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was seated with the Bushes in the first row at Globe Life Field.

Featured article

Gov. Greg Abbott, Adrian Beltre, Fergie Jenkins

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Adrian Beltre, Texas governor Greg Abbott and Fergie Jenkins pose for a photo after the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 2 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life F Expand

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was also in attendance at Saturday's game.

He was seen giving the ball for the ceremonial first pitch to Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre.

Beltre threw the pitch to Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins.

Dallas Stars Players

Several Dallas Stars players, including star winger Tyler Seguin, captain Jamie Benn and All-Star Jason Robertson were also in attendance.

The Rangers posted a picture of Nowitzki, Doncic and the Stars with the caption, "Love our DFW sports community."