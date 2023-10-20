Famous fans take in Rangers-Astros Game 4 in Arlington

What happened on the field may have been tough to watch, but Game 4 between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros did have some famous faces in the crowd.

Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic and Michael Finley

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and current star Luka Doncic were at the game together.

"We're here supporting the Rangers," Nowitzki said in a post on social media.

A shot of Dirk in his seats showed him sitting next to former teammate and current Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Mavs Michael Finley.

Tony Romo

Former Dallas Cowboy and current NFL color commentator Tony Romo took in the game with kids.

Romo played for the Cowboys from 2004-2016.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott laughs while talking with Reggie Jackson prior to Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Houston rapper Travis Scott is currently on the road for his Circus Maximus Tour.

As luck would have it, Scott was scheduled to make a stop in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Scott was seen on the field talking to players and wearing an Astros hat.

He has been at both home games in the series.

Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson looks on prior to Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson was also at the game.

Johnson grew up in Miami, but spent 12 seasons with the Texans from 2003 to 2014.