World Series Game 2: Lineups announced as Rangers look to take 2-0 series lead
ARLINGTON, Texas - After an emotional extra inning walk-off win for the Texas Rangers Friday night, they take the field again at Globe Life Field Saturday night as they look to take a 2-0 lead over the D-backs in the World Series.
World Series Game 2 Starting Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP)
- Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (3-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.28 WHIP)
Texas Rangers Lineup World Series Game 2
- Marcus Semien, 2B
- Corey Seager, SS
- Evan Carter, LF
- Adolis Garcia, RF
- Mitch Garver, DH
- Jonah Heim, C
- Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
- Josh Jung, 3B
- Leody Taveras, CF
Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup World Series Game 2
- Ketel Marte, 2B
- Corbin Carroll, RF
- Gabriel Moreno, C
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Tommy Pham, DH
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
- Alek Thomas, CF
- Evan Longoria, 3B
- Geraldo Perdomo, SS
Live Updates
