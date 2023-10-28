Expand / Collapse search

World Series Game 2: Lineups announced as Rangers look to take 2-0 series lead

By
Published 
Texas Rangers
FOX 4

ARLINGTON, Texas - After an emotional extra inning walk-off win for the Texas Rangers Friday night, they take the field again at Globe Life Field Saturday night as they look to take a 2-0 lead over the D-backs in the World Series.

World Series Game 2 Starting Pitchers

  • Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP)
  • Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (3-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.28 WHIP)

Texas Rangers Lineup World Series Game 2

  • Marcus Semien, 2B
  • Corey Seager, SS
  • Evan Carter, LF
  • Adolis Garcia, RF
  • Mitch Garver, DH
  • Jonah Heim, C
  • Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
  • Josh Jung, 3B
  • Leody Taveras, CF

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup World Series Game 2

  • Ketel Marte, 2B
  • Corbin Carroll, RF
  • Gabriel Moreno, C
  • Christian Walker, 1B
  • Tommy Pham, DH
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
  • Alek Thomas, CF
  • Evan Longoria, 3B
  • Geraldo Perdomo, SS

Live Updates

