USA fans expected to pack bars in DFW for Monday's World Cup game

People wearing red, white and blue are expected to fill up local bars and watch parties for this afternoon's World Cup game between the US and Wales.

A number of bars and restaurants opened early on Monday for fans looking to watch England take on Iran.

"I'm happy to see everybody win. I'm more excited about the matches, seeing exciting games and how it all ends up," said Saul Castaneda who woke up early to watch the match at the Dubliner in Dallas.

"It's entertainment, it's fun. I love the World Cup. It's great to see everyone get together, support their teams no matter what team it is. We enjoy it and it brings extra business for sure," said Dubliner owner Peter Kenny.

This is the US Men's National Team's first trip to the World Cup since 2014 in Brazil.

Dallas has shown its support for its local players.

Notes from Apple's 'Ted Lasso' have popped up on local billboards showing their support for local players Jesus Ferreira, Kellyn Acosta and Weston McKennie.

Local artists have also painted murals of Ferreira and McKennie.

In 2026, the World Cup party will be in the U.S., and some matches will be in Arlington.