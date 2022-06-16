Dallas chosen as 2026 FIFA World Cup host city

The DFW Metroplex has been named as one of the hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When Dallas put in its bid to become a World Cup host city, it teamed up with multiple cities in the region, providing AT&T Stadium in Arlington for matches, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, the Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, and Globe Life Field for training areas.

MORE: FIFA World Cup Coverage

The FIFA World Cup Trophy at the official award ceremony after the final match between France and Croatia at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 at Luzhniki Stadium; France won 4-2. Denis Tyrin/TASS (Photo by Denis TyrinTASS via Getty Images)

The last time Dallas hosted a World Cup match was a quarterfinal match in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl.

The goal is for North Texas to get as many matches as possible, with multiple matches resulting in thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions in revenue for the area.

We won't know how many matches the region will host until next year.

Dallas is also bidding for the International Broadcast Center at Fair Park, something Dallas had in 1994, as well as the central referee location.

RELATED: FIFA 2026 World Cup: Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami among host cities selected

The other cities selected for the tournament are Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Mexico; Kansas City, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey; Mexico City; Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, New Jersey.