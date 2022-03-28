Woodward: Rangers will have veteran leadership in 2022

article

The Rangers will try to carry a spring training hot streak over into games that count.

Texas beat the Diamondbacks 13 to 0 Sunday at their facility outside Phoenix.

The team hopes its rebuilding phase is over after losing 102 games last year.

Unlike 2021, they’ll have veteran leadership in the clubhouse with the additions of infielders Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.

Manager Chris Woodward said the high-dollar free agents are already making a big difference.

"It’s been awesome. I mean, I can’t say enough about those two guys," Woodward said. "We got a ton of leadership quickly. We didn’t have a lot of that, obviously, in the last couple of years. And you know, that experience, the mindset, just how they go about their business, these guys are absolute professionals in everything they do."

The Rangers start their final full week of spring training Monday.

Their first regular season game is April 8 in Toronto.

