USA vs. the Netherlands World Cup watch parties in Dallas-Fort Worth

The US Men's National Team takes on the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Saturday at 9 a.m.

You can watch the game on FOX 4 at home, or there are plenty of watch parties around the area to attend.

The Londoner

The bars are packed every weekend with fans looking to support their favorite European soccer teams.

The Addison location was voted the #1 Pub in America to watch the English Premier League, so the World Cup be a big deal for the locations in Dallas, Colleyville and Addison.

Watch parties are scheduled for all three locations, but you have to get tickets.

Dallas: 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

Colleyville: 5120 Highway 121

Addison: 14930 Midway Road

Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas announced that it will hold large watch parties for the USMNT's games at Toyota Stadium.

Stars and Stripes supporters will be able to watch the games on the stadium's video boards and inside the Gallagher Club at the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The watch parties will be free to attend, but you will have to register.

The doors will open to the public at 8 a.m.

9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

Texas Live!

Arlington will be bumping for games this World Cup.

Texas Live! is holding free watch parties for all U.S. games.

Watch-party guests will get some complimentary swag and a chance to win other prizes.

1650 E Randol Mill Road, Arlington

Blackfriar Pub

The pub is packed for Manchester United games and fans will bring that same energy to this Dallas pub.

The Uptown bar will have TVs playing every matchup throughout the tournament.

Uptown: 2621 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Lakewood: 6341 La Vista Drive, Dallas

Crossbar

What better place to watch soccer, than a place where you can play soccer (and drink)?

Crossbar in Richardson will be showing the majority of World Cup games.

They will be open at 9 a.m. on Saturday serving mimosas and giving free kolaches with any purchase while supplies last.

1000 Hampshire Lane, Richardson

The Abbey Pub

The Fort Worth Irish bar and pub on West 7th says they are ready to make some memories for the 2022 tournament.

The bar shared video of US supporters doing the "I Believe" chant during a previous tournament to get people pumped for this year's tourney.

Abbey Pub says it will be open on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

2710 W. 7th, Fort Worth

Peticolas Brewing Company

Peticolas Brewing Company is all in on soccer.

Known for their Match Day pale ale served at FC Dallas games the brewery is opening up for soccer fans to watch USMNT games.

The brewery has the watch parties listed on its Facebook page.

They have also released a new brew, Spar in Qatar, with peach, apricot and other citrus flavors.

The brewery will open at 7 a.m. ahead of Saturday's game.

1301 Pace Street, Dallas

Hopfusion Ale Works

Hopfusion Ale works in Fort Worth is going all out for the World Cup.

The brewery is opening early for a number of games.

They have a full schedule of their hours for the games on their Facebook page.

200 E Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth

Local Tap & Table

DFW sports fans have come to the area around the American Airlines Center for basketball and hockey games for years.

Now the restaurant and bar is looking to bring in soccer fans!

Local Tap & Table is a block away from the AAC in Victory Park, and it is located right on the Katy Trail.

3333 Harry Hines Blvd., Suite 100 Dallas

Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill

Tight Ends in Plano will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. for the match.

5584 State Highway 121, Plano

Community Beer Company

The Dallas brewery will be opening its doors, bar and kitchen early for the match on Saturday.

Both the Netherlands-US game and Argentina-Australia game will be shown on their flat screens.

Doors will open at 8 a.m.

3110 Commonwealth Dr., Dallas

The Irishman Pub

The Preston Road pub is opening its doors at 8 a.m. to let in a crowd at the Irishman Pub.

18101 Preston Rd. Suite 102, Dallas

World of Beer - Fort Worth

WOB in Fort Worth is opening for a special brunch with new food and drinks to celebrate.

Try the Kiss My Grass Shot or our Argentinean Steak and Eggs.

3252 West 7th Street, Fort Worth

The Radler

The Radler in Fort Worth says it is opening up to serve breakfast tacos and beer while watching the game.

1229 Seventh Ave, Fort Worth

The Rabbit Hole Pub

Doors will open at 8 a.m. for the match between the Netherlands and U.S.

There will be plenty of chilaquiles, huevos ranchers, breakfast burritos, $5 Bloody Marys, $3 Mimosas, and more!

3237 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth

