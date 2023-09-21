Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs tears ACL in practice, out for season: report

Dallas Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs left practice on crutches Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Diggs was injured during a 1-on-1 portion of practice.

FOX 4 cameras saw the Cowboys corner earlier in practice working with fellow cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive backs coach Al Harris.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that an MRI taken after practice confirmed that Diggs suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Reporters asked Cowboys QB Dak Prescott about the Diggs injury after practice.

"Prayers. Hoping for the best. Simple as that," Prescott responded.

Diggs has had a sensational start to the season with an interception and a forced fumble.

He has allowed a 1.0 QBR to quarterbacks on passes thrown in his direction. In two games this season, he has allowed 26 yards on just two receptions.

Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension this summer.

The corner's status for this Sunday's game is unknown at this time.

The Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 p.m.

