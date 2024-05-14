3 suspects plead guilty to robbing Fort Worth postal worker for 'arrow key'

Three men pleaded guilty to robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint in Fort Worth last year.

Jlynn Dunn, 21, Daylin Darden, 24, and D Colby Lewis, 23, pleaded guilty to robbery of mail matter, money or other property of the United States.

The letter carrier was parked in his USPS van at an apartment complex on Meadowood Village Drive when the men approached him with a gun and demanded his arrow key, according to the criminal complaint.

The arrow key is a master key used by USPS carriers.

The letter carrier said he gave the men the key and that they ran to a small silver sedan.

A short time later, investigators were told about another robbery of a letter carrier in Arlington. The car used in that robbery matched the description of the vehicle used in the Fort Worth robbery, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators tracked the car back to Fort Worth. Documents show when police tried to stop the vehicle, the car took off.

After a car and foot chase, Jlynn Dunn was taken into custody.

A search of Dunn's residence found mail, checks, drugs, gun and a DVR system.

Surveillance video from the residence showed Darden leaving the residence with a gun matching the one used in the robbery and Dunn could be seen holding a small item with a long gold chain, which is how postal workers carry arrow keys, according to the complaint.

Lewis was also identified in the video.

Documents say police were conducting surveillance on Darden, who was associated with other instances of mail theft and wanted on out of state warrants, when an attempt to pull over his vehicle started a car chase.

Fort Worth Police say a passenger in the car threw checks out of the window.

Darden was eventually taken into custody after a foot chase.

A search of Dunn's Instagram showed a message shortly before the Fort Worth robbery saying, "I'm tryna go get us a key rn so I can get these real scam Money," according to police documents.

The defendants face up to 10 years in federal prison.

They will be sentenced on September 3.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says they are seeing rise in threats and attacks on letter carriers and postal employees.

Arrests for these types of crimes are up by 73 percent nationwide year-over-year.