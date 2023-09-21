How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals - channel, stream, and more
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Cowboys will look to keep their win streak going when they take on the Cardinals.
What: Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2)
When: Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 3:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium
How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.