Texas Rangers unveil gold-trimmed championship uniforms

The Texas Rangers revealed some new jerseys to celebrate their World Series championship.

The Rangers' "Gold Collection" features uniforms with gold trim around the Rangers logo, number and name on the back.

The typical white T on the hat is now gold as well.

The uniforms also include a patch on the arm showing the Commissioner's Trophy.

Gold Collection merchandise will be available at the Grand Slam Team Store at Globe Life Field starting March 21.

MORE: The Ticket host Sean Bass gets tattoo of Rangers World Series winning box score

The Rangers will host the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day in Arlington on March 28.