The Ticket host Sean Bass gets tattoo of Rangers World Series winning box score

There are plenty of sports fans who get tattoos to remember their favorite athlete or team, but it’s normally a logo or an action shot of a player.

Sean Bass, host of the Sweet Spot on 96.7/1310 The Ticket, didn’t get a flashy tattoo, but decided to keep his word and get a tattoo of the full box score from the game the Texas Rangers clinched their World Series title.

Most people are used to seeing the box score in the newspaper, but Bass will see it on his back every time he takes off his shirt.

This idea goes back to July 2010, when the Rangers were contending for a World Series. Bass said he was feeling good about that year’s team, so he said he’d get a tattoo of the box score if the Rangers won a World Series.

The Rangers were not able to win the title that year, and were one strike away the next season, but Bass didn’t forget about what he said when the Rangers made it back to the World Series more than a decade later.

After the Rangers clinched their 1st World Series title in franchise history, Bass stayed true to his word and got the full box score from Game 5, when the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 to secure the championship.

Bass said it took about four and a half hours to complete the tattoo, but it will now be on his back for the rest of his life.