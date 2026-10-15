Texas High School Football: Carrollton Creekview hosts Highland Park on FOX 4+

The Brief FOX Local and FOX 4+ will be airing Texas high school football games throughout the fall. Tonight, the Highland Park Scots will travel to Standridge Stadium to take on the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs. Highland Park has a 5-2 record through seven games, while Carrollton Creekview sits at 1-5 going into tonight's game.



High school football season is here, and you can watch some of the biggest games of the season on KDFI 27 (FOX 4+) and the free FOX LOCAL app.

Games will air weekly, with most on Thursday nights. You can watch the live broadcast in this article at 7 p.m.

Play-by-play announcer Doug Anderson and analyst LaDarrin McLane will team up for their 21st consecutive season as the voices of North Texas high school football. Sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie will join the broadcast for his seventh straight year.

Highland Park vs. Carrollton Creekview

Tonight's game features two teams whose seasons are going in opposite directions.

The Highland Park Scots are visiting the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs in a game that will be played at Standridge Stadium.

The Scots are 5-2 and have won three games in a row, including a 62-7 win over R.L. Turner in their last game. Highland Park is undefeated in district games.

Carrollton Creekview sits at 1-5 going into this game. The Mustangs did, however, pick up their first win two weeks ago over R.L. Turner.

This is the fourth district game for Highland Park and the third for Carrollton Creekview.

FOX 4+ Game of the Week Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Oct. 23 - Parish Episcopal vs. Prestonwood

Thursday, Oct. 29 - Matchup TBD

Thursday, Nov. 5 - Matchup TBD

Watch Past Game of the Week Broadcasts

How to watch FOX 4 PLUS

FOX 4 PLUS is available on Spectrum/Frontier Channel 7, DirecTV/DISH Channel 27, plus antenna 27.1 and 4.2. It can also be accessed through YouTube TV and Fubo.

How to download the FOX LOCAL app

Here’s how to stream FOX 4 for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with FOX LOCAL.

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