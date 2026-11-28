article

The Brief Arlington police said a 15-year-old boy was found shot in a parking lot Friday night. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the 1500 block of Regency Court. No arrests have been made.



Arlington police are investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy Friday night.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Regency Court just before 9 p.m. Friday and receiving multiple reports of gunshots and a possible shooting.

Arriving officers located the 15-year-old boy in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard arguing prior to the gunshots.

What we don't know:

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Van Treeck at 817-459-5579 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-5691.