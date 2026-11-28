Arlington police investigating shooting that killed 15-year-old
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy Friday night.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Regency Court just before 9 p.m. Friday and receiving multiple reports of gunshots and a possible shooting.
Arriving officers located the 15-year-old boy in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police they heard arguing prior to the gunshots.
What we don't know:
Police have not made an arrest in the shooting.
The victim's name has not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Van Treeck at 817-459-5579 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-5691.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Arlingon Police Department.