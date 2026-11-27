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The Brief A 24-year-old woman died after a truck ran a red light and hit another vehicle in Burleson on Thanksgiving night, police said. The truck’s driver was arrested on manslaughter and child endangerment charges after being treated at a hospital. Police are investigating whether road rage contributed to the crash.



Authorities in Burleson said road rage may have played a role in a Thanksgiving night crash that killed a 24-year-old woman.

Burleson police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Renfro Street and Wilshire Boulevard when a truck ran a red light and collided with a vehicle that was going through the intersection legally.

Police said the passenger of the truck died as a result of the crash. The truck's driver, a 24-year-old man, and a minor in the back seat were taken to an area hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Police say road rage could have been a factor in crash

What we know:

Authorities said the truck and another vehicle that wasn't involved in the accident, were driving recklessly and at high speed on Wilshire Boulevard. Police said the preliminary findings indicate the two drivers may have been in a road rage incident.

The incident is believed to have started near John Jones Drive.

After being cleared at the hospital, the driver of the truck was arrested on charges of manslaughter and child endangerment. He was taken to the Johnson County jail. The man's name has not been released.

What we don't know:

The name of the woman killed in the crash has not been released.