Texas High School Football: Benbrook battles Eastern Hills on FOX 4+

The Brief FOX Local and FOX 4+ will be airing Texas high school football games throughout the fall. Tonight, Benbrook will take on Eastern Hills at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. Both Fort Worth ISD schools sit at 3-1 heading into this matchup.



High school football season is here, and you can watch some of the biggest games of the season on KDFI 27 (FOX 4+) and the free FOX LOCAL app.

Games will air weekly, with most on Thursday nights. You can watch the live broadcast in this article at 7 p.m.

Play-by-play announcer Doug Anderson and analyst LaDarrin McLane will team up for their 21st consecutive season as the voices of North Texas high school football. Sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie will join the broadcast for his seventh straight year.

Benbrook vs. Eastern Hills

Tonight, two Fort Worth ISD schools go head-to-head.

The Benbrook Bobcats will take on the Eastern Hills Highlanders at Herman Clark Stadium.

Benbrook sits at 3-1 heading into the game against Eastern Hills. Benbrook has beaten Trimble Tech, Gainesville, and Southwest while losing by one point to Castleberry.

Eastern Hills has an identical 3-1 record. The Highlanders are averaging 46 points per game in wins over Polytechnic, Madison and Carter-Riverside, and a loss to Madison.

FOX 4+ Game of the Week Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 8 — Trophy Club Byron Nelson at Keller, Keller ISD Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 15 — Highland Park at Carrollton Creekview, Standridge Stadium

Friday, Oct. 23 - Parish Episcopal vs. Prestonwood

Thursday, Oct. 29 - Matchup TBD

Thursday, Nov. 5 - Matchup TBD

Watch Past Game of the Week Broadcasts

How to watch FOX 4 PLUS

FOX 4 PLUS is available on Spectrum/Frontier Channel 7, DirecTV/DISH Channel 27, plus antenna 27.1 and 4.2. It can also be accessed through YouTube TV and Fubo.

How to download the FOX LOCAL app

Here’s how to stream FOX 4 for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with FOX LOCAL.

FOX 4 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, Vizio and your phone with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 4 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.