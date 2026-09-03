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Mansfield Timberview takes on Denton Ryan on FOX 4+

By  and 
FOX 4
High School Sports
Published September 3, 2026 4:08 PM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 4:08 PM CDT

The Brief

    • FOX Local and FOX 4+ will be airing Texas high school football games throughout the fall.
    • Tonight, the Mansfield Timberview Wolves will head north to take on the Denton Ryan Raiders.
    • Both teams won their first games of the 2026 season, with Mansfield Timberview beating West Mesquite and Denton Ryan taking down V.R. Eaton.

High school football season is here, and you can watch some of the biggest games of the season on KDFI 27 (FOX 4+) and the free FOX LOCAL app.

Games will air weekly, with most on Thursday nights.

Play-by-play announcer Doug Anderson and analyst LaDarrin McLane will team up for their 21st consecutive season as the voices of North Texas high school football. Sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie will join the broadcast for his seventh straight year.

Mansfield Timberview takes on Denton Ryan

Week 2 Mansfield Timberview vs Denton Ryan
Week 2 Mansfield Timberview vs Denton Ryan

Week 2 Mansfield Timberview vs Denton Ryan

Watch game of the week as Mansfield Timberview takes on Denton Ryan on Fox4+ and Fox Local 

This week, Mansfield Timberview will take on Denton Ryan at 7 p.m. The game will be held at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

Both teams won their first games of the season. Mansfield Timberview crushed West Mesquite 69-7, while Denton Ryan eked out a victory over V.R. Eaton by a 30-27 final score.

FOX 4+ Game of the Week Schedule

  • Thursday, Aug. 27 — Arlington Bowie at Prosper Rock Hill, Children’s Health Stadium
  • Thursday, Sept. 3 — Mansfield Timberview at Denton Ryan, C.H. Collins Complex
  • Thursday, Sept. 10 — Melissa at Rockwall, Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
  • Thursday, Sept. 17 — Allen at Prosper, Children’s Health Stadium
  • Thursday, Sept. 24 — Frisco Wakeland at Denton Guyer, C.H. Collins Complex
  • Thursday, Oct. 1 — Fort Worth Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, Herman Clark Stadium
  • Thursday, Oct. 8 — Trophy Club Byron Nelson at Keller, Keller ISD Stadium
  • Thursday, Oct. 15 — Highland Park at Carrollton Creekview, Standrid
  • Friday, Oct. 23 - Parish Episcopal vs. Prestonwood
  • Thursday, Oct. 29 - Matchup TBD
  • Thursday, Nov. 5 - Matchup TBD

How to watch FOX 4 PLUS

2026 Texas High School Football Preview
2026 Texas High School Football Preview

2026 Texas High School Football Preview

Greg Tepper joins Mike Doocy to talk about some of the biggest high school football stories across the state of Texas.

FOX 4 PLUS is available on Spectrum/Frontier Channel 7, DirecTV/DISH Channel 27, plus antenna 27.1 and 4.2. It can also be accessed through YouTube TV and Fubo.

How to download the FOX LOCAL app

Here’s how to stream FOX 4 for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with FOX LOCAL.

FOX 4 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, Vizio and your phone with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more. 

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 4 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 4 and MaxPreps.com.

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