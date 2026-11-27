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The Brief Flu and RSV cases are rising in North Texas, with hospitalizations and ER visits also increasing for COVID-19. Doctors urge parents to watch for fast or labored breathing in children and seek emergency care for breathing problems. Dallas County reported its first pediatric flu-related death since 2022 earlier this month.



Statistics show a rise in flu and RSV cases in North Texas and after many people have been around family and traveling for Thanksgiving, doctors want people to be on the lookout for symptoms, especially in children.

Texas DHHS data shows increase in hospitalizations

The latest statistics from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services show hospitalizations and emergency room visits for the flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all increasing.

What they're saying:

"The numbers are very clear that we are already in the middle of flu season. And this is earlier than usual, so you know if you've delayed, or you're waiting around to get your protection for flu, your flu vaccine, I would go ahead and get started right now," Dr. Zachary Ost said.

Children are especially susceptible.

Earlier this month, Dallas County reported its first pediatric flu-related death since 2022.

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RSV might look like a common cold in adults, but for children, it can become much worse. Doctors are urging parents to remain vigilant for symptoms.

"You'll see them really working to breathe. They'll retract, which means the skin pulls in-between or under the ribs. You'll notice them breathing really fast. Frequently, they'll have trouble eating because they're just so stuffy, and it's hard to suck, swallow and breathe on a bottle when your nose is clogged," Cook Children's Division Chief of Pulmonology Dr. Karen Schultz said.

Schultz said breathing issues are a sign to seek emergency care.

She said prevention is the key to protecting babies from RSV, such as frequent handwashing, keeping those who are sick away from babies and following proper immunization guidelines. An immunization is available to protect babies from RSV.

"Our new iteration is a once-and-done shot, starting in October for any infant who is 8 months or less," Schultz said. "So that is now recommended for all infants 8 months or less and not just those high-risk babies."

Cold and flu season typically runs from October to February.

Data from Cook Children's Fort Worth and Cook Children's in Prosper show a large percentage of positive HRV cases, which is the most common virus responsible for the common cold.