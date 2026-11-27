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The Brief Denton police say more than two dozen drivers reported tire damage from debris on northbound Interstate 35E on Thanksgiving night. Witnesses estimate the actual number of damaged cars is much higher, ranging from 60 to 100. Police later found a jagged piece of metal on the highway that likely caused the damage, which left some drivers facing more than $1,000 in unexpected repair costs.



Dozens of drivers ended their Thanksgiving night stranded on the side of the road after debris on northbound Interstate 35E in Denton shredded their tires.

I-35E Tire Damage

What we know:

Denton police said a quick count of calls to their dispatch center showed more than two dozen drivers reported tire damages. While that figure reflects the incidents officially reported to police, several people online and a driver who spoke with FOX 4 estimate the true total is much higher.

Crews found a jagged piece of metal on the highway that police say likely caused the damage.

Police say the piece of metal does not appear to have been placed on the roadway intentionally. All lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police have not said where the jagged piece of metal came from, or if investigators know which vehicle dropped it on the highway.

What they're saying:

Kimberly Burkleo, who lives in Valley View, said she and her husband left her brother's house in Denton between 6:50 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Thursday. As they drove northbound near the University of North Texas area, her tire sensor went off.

She saw three or four other cars already pulled over with flat tires.

They pulled into a parking lot, where Burkleo said 10 to 12 cars were already lined up with flat tires, all on the driver's side.

"As we're parked there, there were numerous cars just rolling in with flat tires behind us. And I lost count," Burkleo said. "Because I was trying to count and I told my husband, I said, 'I can't even keep count. I've already lost count.'"

Burkleo says replacing both tires will cost about $1,600, an unexpected hit right before Christmas shopping.

"I think he or she or they, I think they should reimburse everyone for the cost of the damage that, you know, we're out of pocket," Burkleo said. "That doesn't even include the inconvenience that it caused everyone on a holiday."

Burkleo hopes police can use Flock cameras to track down the driver responsible. She also had a message for anyone hauling materials on the highway.

"Take into consideration and make sure your loads are secured properly," Burkleo said. "If you feel like you're driving down the road and you feel like it's loose, stop and check it. This could have been prevented."