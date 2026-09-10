Texas High School Football: Melissa takes on Rockwall on FOX 4+

The Brief FOX Local and FOX 4+ will be airing Texas high school football games throughout the fall. Tonight, the Melissa Cardinals will face the Rockwall Yellowjackets in a non-district game at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium. Both teams are 1-1 on the season. Melissa beat Pulaski Academy but lost to Denton Guyer, while Rockwall lost to Prosper and beat Dallas Jesuit.



High school football season is here, and you can watch some of the biggest games of the season on KDFI 27 (FOX 4+) and the free FOX LOCAL app.

Games will air weekly, with most on Thursday nights. You can watch the live broadcast in this article at 7 p.m.

Play-by-play announcer Doug Anderson and analyst LaDarrin McLane will team up for their 21st consecutive season as the voices of North Texas high school football. Sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie will join the broadcast for his seventh straight year.

Melissa vs. Rockwall

This week, Melissa will take on Rockwall at 7 p.m. The game will be held at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall.

Melissa is 1-1. The Cardinals blew out Pulaski Academy in Week 1, but lost by double digits to Denton Guyer in Week 2.

Rockwall also sits at 1-1. The Yellowjackets lost big to Prosper in Week 1, but bounced back with a big win over Dallas Jesuit in Week 2.

This is a non-district game for both teams.

FOX 4+ Game of the Week Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 10 — Melissa at Rockwall, Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Thursday, Sept. 17 — Allen at Prosper, Children’s Health Stadium

Thursday, Sept. 24 — Frisco Wakeland at Denton Guyer, C.H. Collins Complex

Thursday, Oct. 1 — Fort Worth Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, Herman Clark Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 8 — Trophy Club Byron Nelson at Keller, Keller ISD Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 15 — Highland Park at Carrollton Creekview, Standrid

Friday, Oct. 23 - Parish Episcopal vs. Prestonwood

Thursday, Oct. 29 - Matchup TBD

Thursday, Nov. 5 - Matchup TBD

Watch Past Game of the Week Broadcasts

How to watch FOX 4 PLUS

FOX 4 PLUS is available on Spectrum/Frontier Channel 7, DirecTV/DISH Channel 27, plus antenna 27.1 and 4.2. It can also be accessed through YouTube TV and Fubo.

How to download the FOX LOCAL app

Here’s how to stream FOX 4 for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with FOX LOCAL.

FOX 4 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, Vizio and your phone with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 4 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

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