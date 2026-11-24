The Brief Texas Attorney General-Elect Nathan Johnson says he will not defend the 2025 state law requiring Ten Commandments displays in public school classrooms. His stance breaks with outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton, though a legal expert notes the law remains in effect after a federal appeals court upheld it. It remains unclear if the U.S. Supreme Court will accept a pending petition to review the law's constitutionality.



Texas Attorney General-Elect Nathan Johnson says he will not defend the state’s law requiring the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Ten Commandments in the Classroom

What we know:

The 2025 law requires public schools to display a 16 by 20 inch poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments in all classrooms.

Johnson’s position on the new goes against the position of outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton, who defended it in federal court for more than a year.

"My jurisprudential opinion is that the law is unconstitutional," Johnson told The Dallas Morning News. "The court will have the ultimate say as to what's constitutional and what is not, but I'm the one who says what the state's position is, and it will not be the position the state has previously taken."

LEANDER, TX - NOVEMBER 19: A copy of the Ten Commandments is displayed in a classroom at Bagdad Elementary School in Leander on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. Donated copies of the Ten Commandments have been placed in every classroom in accordance with a Expand

What they're saying:

FOX 4’s Steven Dial talked to constitutional law attorney David Coale about what this could mean moving forward.

"So, I think as a practical matter, it doesn’t really have much impact, except on a pending case that the Supreme Court is deciding whether or not to accept," he said.

Coale explained there’s still a question about whether the law is constitutional. The U.S. Fifth Circuit, which is the intermediate federal court for Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, ruled in a 9-8 vote a few months ago that it is constitution. But with the vote being so close, people have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review it. It’s considering the application now.

"And as a result of Mr. Johnson saying, ‘I’m not going to defend it,’ Ken Paxton, who’s still the attorney general, has said, ‘Well, then that’s why you ought to deny review court. Just let the Fifth Circuit opinion stand.’ So, whether or not he’s going to step up and defend the case in further Supreme Court proceedings is a question about that case," he said.

In terms of Texas, Coale said the law will still be a law regardless of it the state’s attorney general defends it.

"If you try to sue a school district and say, ‘Ha ha, I’ve got you because the attorney general’s not going to defend you,’ you’re going to lose. The Fifth Circuit has settled that question. It is constitutional. Somebody other than the AG will be defending it, I guess, if you’re fool hardy enough to bring that case. But there’s not going to be a lot of litigation dispute about that. This is really about this positioning of this one matter and whether or not the U.S. Supreme Court is going to take it," he said.