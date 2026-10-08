Texas High School Football: Keller takes on Trophy Club Byron Nelson on FOX 4+

The Brief FOX Local and FOX 4+ will be airing Texas high school football games throughout the fall. On Thursday, October 8, you can watch the undefeated Keller Indians host the 3-2 Trophy Club Byron Nelson Bobcats at Keller ISD stadium at 7 p.m. Keller is averaging over 50 points per game while giving up over 30 per game. Byron Nelson is scoring and giving more than 30 points per game through five games.



High school football season is here, and you can watch some of the biggest games of the season on KDFI 27 (FOX 4+) and the free FOX LOCAL app.

Games will air weekly, with most on Thursday nights. You can watch the live broadcast in this article at 7 p.m.

Play-by-play announcer Doug Anderson and analyst LaDarrin McLane will team up for their 21st consecutive season as the voices of North Texas high school football. Sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie will join the broadcast for his seventh straight year.

Keller vs. Byron Nelson

Tonight's game will pit two high-scoring offenses and suspect defense against one another.

The Keller Indians will host Trophy Club Byron Nelson Bobcats in a game played at Keller ISD Stadium.

Keller is undefeated on the year, starting out 5-0 and averaging 52 points per game. However, their defense is allowing 32.6 points per game, with their last win coming in an overtime thriller against Boswell.

Byron Nelson is 3-2 on the year. That record includes a win over Lewisville that came due to a forfeit; Lewisville's quarterback was deemed ineligible by the UIL, turning a 49-7 Lewisville win into a 2-0 Byron Nelson victory.

The Bobcats are averaging 31.2 points per game while giving up 32.6 points per game.

This will be the third district game for both teams. Keller is 2-0 in district, while Byron Nelson is 1-1.

FOX 4+ Game of the Week Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 15 — Highland Park at Carrollton Creekview, Standridge Stadium

Friday, Oct. 23 - Parish Episcopal vs. Prestonwood

Thursday, Oct. 29 - Matchup TBD

Thursday, Nov. 5 - Matchup TBD

Watch Past Game of the Week Broadcasts

How to watch FOX 4 PLUS

FOX 4 PLUS is available on Spectrum/Frontier Channel 7, DirecTV/DISH Channel 27, plus antenna 27.1 and 4.2. It can also be accessed through YouTube TV and Fubo.

How to download the FOX LOCAL app

Here’s how to stream FOX 4 for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with FOX LOCAL.

FOX 4 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, Vizio and your phone with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 4 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.