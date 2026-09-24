Texas High School Football: Frisco Wakeland battles Denton Guyer on FOX 4+

The Brief FOX Local and FOX 4+ will be airing Texas high school football games throughout the fall. Tonight, the Frisco Wakeland Wolverines will travel to Denton to take on the Denton Guyer Wildcats. Both teams sit at 2-1 on the season, and this is the first district game for both teams.



High school football season is here, and you can watch some of the biggest games of the season on KDFI 27 (FOX 4+) and the free FOX LOCAL app.

Games will air weekly, with most on Thursday nights. You can watch the live broadcast in this article at 7 p.m.

Play-by-play announcer Doug Anderson and analyst LaDarrin McLane will team up for their 21st consecutive season as the voices of North Texas high school football. Sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie will join the broadcast for his seventh straight year.

Frisco Wakeland vs. Denton Guyer

Tonight, the Frisco Wakeland Wolverines and Denton Guyer Wildcats will clash at C.H. Collins Complex in Denton.

It's the first district game for both teams. Both Frisco Wakeland and Denton Guyer finished 2-1 in their non-district games.

Frisco Wakeland lost their first game to Richland, but has won their last two games over Northwest and Rowlett.

Denton Guyer won its first two games over Rockwall-Heath and Melissa, but lost their last game against Waxahachie.

FOX 4+ Game of the Week Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 1 — Fort Worth Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, Herman Clark Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 8 — Trophy Club Byron Nelson at Keller, Keller ISD Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 15 — Highland Park at Carrollton Creekview, Standrid

Friday, Oct. 23 - Parish Episcopal vs. Prestonwood

Thursday, Oct. 29 - Matchup TBD

Thursday, Nov. 5 - Matchup TBD

Watch Past Game of the Week Broadcasts

How to watch FOX 4 PLUS

FOX 4 PLUS is available on Spectrum/Frontier Channel 7, DirecTV/DISH Channel 27, plus antenna 27.1 and 4.2. It can also be accessed through YouTube TV and Fubo.

How to download the FOX LOCAL app

Here’s how to stream FOX 4 for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with FOX LOCAL.

FOX 4 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, Vizio and your phone with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 4 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.