Rangers to play 1st exhibition game since winning World Series

The Texas Rangers will take the field for a game Friday for the first time since winning their first World Series championship.

The Rangers will play an exhibition game against Kansas City. The two teams share a spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona.

MORE: Texas Rangers News

Most players from last year’s World Series team are back in 2024.

They said things have been pretty loose at camp so far with practices and workouts. They’ve been able to focus on trying to repeat as champs.

"We had a great time. We got to celebrate. We made the most of it. It was cool to celebrate on the road and home," said Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. "Now the target’s on our back. So, it’s cool to be in that position. It’s cool to be getting more media attention, more cameras to have what championship organizations get."

Related article

Manager Bruce Bochy has won three other World Series titles with the Giants. In each case, the year after the Giants failed to make the playoffs.

But he said there’s no reason why this can’t be the year to change that. The Rangers could be the next franchise to win back-to-back championships.

"It’s tough to win a World Series, just like it’s tough winning the Super Bowl. It’s even tougher to do it back-to-back and get that but we just saw it happen," he said, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But as spring training kicks into high gear, there are some concerns.

The team is already dealing with injuries. Shortstop Corey Seager missed camp because he’s recovering from hernia surgery and third baseman Josh Jung will miss several weeks because of a calf strain.

Related article

The hope is that both will be back for the start of the regular season.

Pitcher Max Scherzer will not. He’s still recovering from back surgery and likely won’t return until mid-season.

He said it’s driving him crazy.

"I feel great. I feel normal. This is really weird to not be in any pain and yet you can’t do anything. That’s the hardest part of this is that you have to be so checked and so cautious of what you do even though there’s no pain for me. So, I’m idling. I’m doing everything I can to stay in shape as best I can. And once I get the all-clear then I’ll be ready to go," he said.

Pitcher Dane Dunning is set to start Friday’s exhibition game.

Bochy plans to have several other pitchers get some work in during that game.

"We have a nice group here," he said. "We’re going to have some tough decisions and that’s a good thing."