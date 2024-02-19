Texas Rangers full team reports to spring training in Arizona

Spring training is underway for the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The full team reports on Monday in Surprise, Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers reported to camp last week. The rest of the squad joined them Monday.

The Rangers are starting spring training with some of their biggest stars injured, including the World Series MVP Corey Seager. He is recovering from hernia surgery but will hopefully be back for Opening Day.

Pitcher Max Scherzer is out until midseason after back surgery. The three-time CY Young Award winner is still working out to the extent that trainers will allow.

The 39-year-old is a valuable mentor to younger players, and relief pitcher David Robertson is expected to be right there with him.

The team signed Robertson to a one-year deal during the off-season. The 38-year-old is heading into his 17th major league season.

The Rangers hope he will help avoid a repeat of last year when Texas blew dozens of saves.

"I've looked back and seen a few things that happened here. I'm hoping maybe I can shore up some of those holes they had last year," Robertson said. "Obviously, they weren't too big because they won the World Series. It's a good squad, great lineup, good group of guys. I'm excited to join in, and they can put me in wherever they need me to."

"He's got so much experience, and he knows how to talk to the young guys," Scherzer said. "He knows the mental state of what it's like to be a reliever, and I thought he did a great job in New York of talking to the guys about what it takes to be a great major league reliever, how to handle each situation. He's going to be a great fit for this ball club."

There are other concerns about the left side of the infield.

Josh Jung injured his calf late last week and will miss at least a couple of weeks.

Manager Bruce Bochy says he is hopeful Jung will be ready for Opening Day.