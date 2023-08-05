Lionel Messi arrives in North Texas for much-hyped match against FC Dallas

Messi Mania has made its way to North Texas.

"This is like watching the hand of god play soccer," said Christian Rambonnett, who is planning to attend the game between Inter Miami and FC Dallas Sunday.

Fans who scored a ticket to Sunday's FC Dallas game against Miami will witness history.

The hype for this match is all about seeing Lionel Messi, who many consider the greatest soccer player of all time, take the pitch in person.

The match marks Lionel Messi's first road game in an Inter Miami uniform.

"It's just magical when you see him play," said FC Dallas fan Donna Edwards.

Sunday's match between the two teams will take place in front of a sold out crowd.

FC Dallas told FOX 4 that tickets sold out within 10 minutes of going on sale to the general public.

"People around the world know exactly who he is for what he does on the field and he's become somewhat of a god for soccer," said FC Dallas season ticket holder Daniel Jackson.

Messi and Inter Miami arrived in Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

Since starting his professional career in 2004, the Argentine player has played for Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain before making a move to MLS and Inter Miami CF this year.

Even though he's a veteran, Messi is still playing at a high level, unlike many stars who have moved to MLS in the past.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City in the first half of a Leagues Cup Round of 32 match at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/ Expand

He played a key role in Argentina's FIFA World Cup win last year in Qatar.

"This is a once in a lifetime event to get this up close and personal and watch the best player in the world play. I'm pretty excited," said Rambonnet.

Fans who talked to FOX 4 are excited to get a glimpse of the soccer superstar, but they still want a FC Dallas victory.

"I’m confident. The team’s playing the strongest it ever has, we’ve come off quite a bit of injuries, but everybody’s healthy," said Jackson. "We’ve got Jesus Ferreira at the helm, we got [midfielder Sebastian] Lletget playing great. I feel really confident that people are going to see Dallas be on the map for soccer."

Donna Edwards ordered a Miami Messi jersey on Saturday, but come Sunday she's all about FC Dallas.

"I know that everyone’s going to be there for Messi, and it’s great that he’s coming to the stadium, but I want an FC Dallas win, I really do," she said.

Related article

If you don't have ticket's for Sunday's match yet, good luck.

Resale markets are selling tickets for hundreds, if not more than a thousand dollars.

FC Dallas announced that parking lots will open at 5:30 p.m. for the match. Parking will be $50 for the public.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., with stadium gates set to open at 7:30.

The winner of the game moves on to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.