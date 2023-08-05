Lionel Messi vs. FC Dallas tickets on sale for big bucks ahead of showdown

The Leagues Cup game between FC Dallas and Inter Miami, and their superstar Lionel Messi, on Sunday night has sparked tons of interest here in the Metroplex.

The tickets made available by FC Dallas on Thursday sold out in less than 30 minutes.

You can still find tickets on the re-sale market, but you better REALLY want to go.

On Saturday afternoon, the FOX 4 Digital Team looked for the cheapest available tickets on some of the most popular resale sites.

All of the prices we have listed are before fees.

Ticketmaster

The first place we looked was Ticketmaster.

The cheapest ticket we found on the site was going for $470, with the most expensive listings up of $1,500!

StubHub

There were plenty of tickets available on StubHub.

The cheapest we saw listed were $450, with some listed as high as $1,349.

SeatGeek

The next place we looked was SeatGeek.

Tickets were a little cheaper there, with the lowest listing for $392 before fees. The highest listed ticket was for $1,311.

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats also had tickets listed.

The cheapest we saw on the site were $412 in the corners, with row 4 at midfield on sale for $1,325.

Gametime

The cheapest seats we found online were on Gametime.

The lowest listed price was $366. The most expensive tickets were $1,148.