Dallas shooting: Suspect arrested in apartment shooting that killed 2 women, injured man

Dallas police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed two women and injured a man at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Broadstone Paragon apartments on N. Washington Avenue, near Lemmon Avenue, in Old East Dallas at about 3 a.m.

Jalisa Lockett, 22, and Amaya Lockett, 24, were killed in the shooting.

A man was taken to the hospital, and was last listed as stable.

25-year-old Saadiq Shabazz has been charged with capital murder.

Police have not given any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including if Shabazz knew the victims.

DPD is investigating the incident.






