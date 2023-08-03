Lionel Messi, Inter Miami to face FC Dallas in Frisco Sunday

One of the best soccer players in the world will play a match in North Texas this weekend. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup.

Messi has been a global superstar for many years. But his career in Major League Soccer, which includes the United States and Canada, is just getting started.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City in the first half of a Leagues Cup Round of 32 match at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/ Expand

And his first road game with his new team will take place in Frisco at Toyota Stadium.

On Wednesday night, Messi scored two goals to lead Inter Miami to a 3-2 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup, which pits MLS teams against pro teams from Mexico.

Wednesday night’s win sets up Sunday’s match against FC Dallas.

For FC Dallas, a goal Wednesday night in the 75th minute broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the team to a win over Mazatlan.

FC Dallas now advances to the Leagues Cup round of 16 and the match against Miami and Messi.

The 36-year-old Messi spent 17 seasons with Barcelona. He then played for Paris Saint Germain for two seasons before joining his current club last month.

FC Dallas said a limited number of tickets for Sunday night’s playoff match will go on sale Thursday morning at 11 a.m. They’re expected to sell out.

Tickets can only be purchased through the team’s website.