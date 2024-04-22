Game 1: Stars vs. Golden Knights at the AAC

The Dallas Stars begin their first Stanley Cup playoff series against the league’s defending champs Monday night at the American Airlines Center.

The Stars are facing off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

DALLAS, TX - Dallas Stars fans cheer at the American Airlines Center on December 11, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Golden Knights defeated Dallas in last year’s Western Conference Finals on their way to a championship.

After starting that series with three straight losses, the Stars kicked it up a notch to force a sixth game.

This year, head coach Peter Deboer said his team has what it needs to win. They just need to fine-tune their game heading into Game 1.

"I think our game has been in a good place for a while here. So, you’re just sharpening up some details. There are some things that Vegas does that’s unique to Vegas that you want to talk about. But for me, we can’t get paralyzed by that. Our game is good and when we’re on it I’d put it up there against anybody," Coach Deboer said.

Players like goalie Jake Ottinger said they’re excited to be back on the ice this postseason.

And if they want to be the champs, they have to beat the champs.

The party outside the AAC starts at 6:30 p.m.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.