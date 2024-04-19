NHL Playoffs: Stars-Golden Knights schedule, how to watch, what to expect

The Dallas Stars are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The top-seeded Stars are among the betting favorites to win this year's Stanley Cup.

The betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup are Carolina, Florida and Dallas (in order), according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 09: Jani Hakanpaa #2 of the Dallas Stars controls the puck during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on December 09, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The road to the Stanley Cup starts with the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

Vegas beat the Stars 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

Three of the six games in the Western Conference Final last May went to overtime.

This time, the Stars have home-ice advantage and a mix of young players and veterans that are clicking on all-cylinders.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars - Round 1 Schedule

Here is the schedule for the playoff series between the top-seeded Dallas Stars and the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights. (All times are central)

Game 1

When: Monday, April 22

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Game 2

When: Wednesday, April 24

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Game 3

When: Saturday, April 27

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 9:30 p.m.

TV Network: TBS, TruTV, Max

Game 4

When: Monday, April 29

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Wednesday, May 1

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Game 6 (if necessary)

When: Friday, May 3

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Game 7 (if necessary)

When: Sunday, May 5

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

How to watch

Every game of the Stanley Cup playoffs will be televised or streamed.

Fans in the region can watch the games on Bally Sports with Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh calling the action.

The games will also be simulcast on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 2023-2024 Regular Season

The Stars have had a tough time in their matchups against the Golden Knights this season.

The Golden Knights won all three games against the Stars this year.

The games were close with two of the three going to overtime.

Oct. 17, 2023 - Golden Knights 3-Stars 2 (OT)

The first game of the season between Dallas and Vegas was decided in a shootout.

Jonathan Marchessault scored the deciding shootout goal.

Craig Smith and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault scored the deciding shootout goal.

Craig Smith and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves.

Nov. 22, 2023 - Golden Knights 2-Stars 1 (OT)

Jack Eichel netted the game winner in overtime in this game.

Roope Hintz tallied the Stars only goal.

Jack Eichel netted the game winner in overtime in this game.

Roope Hintz tallied the Stars only goal.

Dec. 9, 2023 - Golden Knights 6-Stars 1

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 09: Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) shoots and scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights on December 9, 2023 at A Expand

The only game that did not go to overtime was an absolute beatdown by the Golden Knights.

Six Vegas players scored goals during the game.

The game may have been deceiving with Vegas coming off two days off spent in Dallas. The Stars had played three road games in four nights before a day off Friday.

READ MORE: https://www.fox4news.com/sports/dallas-stars-vegas-knights-dec-9-2023