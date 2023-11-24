Jon Kitna's daughter now designs custom cleats for the Dallas Cowboys

The daughter of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna is making a name for herself in the NFL as an artist.

Current Cowboys All-Pros Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons are among her clients for custom cleats. And some of that designer footwear was on display during Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium.

"This year, I worked a lot with Micah Parsons and Jalen Tolbert, some of the other guys on the team. So, it’s always neat to see those," said Jada Henderson.

Henderson, a former TCU student who now lives in Michigan, said the Cowboys’ equipment department keeps her busy with players’ requests. She’s booked up with Fancy Foot Work for the next three months.

"A lot of guys want custom cleats that don’t really look custom – like they came like that. Maybe let me grab these, like they’ll send me these, and say I want them to be navy with a white swoosh. And I’ll say, okay let me try," she said.

Henderson’s father was a quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys after playing with the team. He mentored Prescott.

Years after he moved on to another coaching job, Prescott followed up on a conversation they had about his daughter being an artist who designed custom sneakers.

That initial collaboration with Prescott was the catalyst.

"For a while, it was like every week. What do you want to do this week? Okay, let’s do something silver. Alright, here’s the design, what do you think? Cool. Then we’ll kinda go with it," she said.

Prescott wasn’t wearing Henderson’s custom footwear this week, but he has definitely kept her busy. At one point, he ordered the same custom pair for 10 of his friends.

"I worked with him for his charity gala every year to auction a pair of shoes off and then gosh, who knows, maybe for the playoffs I’ll be able to do some," she said.

Time will tell. But it’s clear Henderson is all in, feet first with her prediction.