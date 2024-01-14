Internet reacts to Dallas Cowboys embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers

After a season of high expectations, the Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing defeat on Sunday at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

The internet had strong reactions from both Cowboys fans and haters of America's Team.

NFC Championship Drought Continues

Forget the Super Bowl, the Cowboys haven't even been to the NFC Championship in 28 years.

Many longtime Cowboys fans were left thinking about how long it has been since seeing a big season from their team.

Mike McCarthy's Job On The Line

Jerry Jones said before Sunday's game that he has been pleased with Mike McCarthy's job so far as Cowboys' coach, but you know he wasn't happy about Sunday's loss. Many people were quick to say that the McCarthy would lose his job.

Blaming the Weather

The weather is on everybody's mind. Some fans joked that the cold (inside of the dome of AT&T Stadium) was to blame for the team's poor performance.

Ted Cruz Curse

Despite Senator Ted Cruz's proof of success, social media believes that Ted Cruz is a curse to the teams he roots for. The "curse" narrative only picked up after losses by the Houston Astros in the ALCS and University of Texas in the College Football Playoff. The senator posted some support for the Cowboys prior to Sunday's game and social media was quick to claim it is the latest proof of the trend.