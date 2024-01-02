Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slams 'curse' narrative after Longhorns lose Sugar Bowl

Social media has deemed that Texas Senator Ted Cruz is a "curse" to the teams he supports, but the senator is fighting back.

The story of the "Ted Cruz Curse" gained steam on Monday after Cruz was spotted in burnt orange at the Sugar Bowl game between UT and Washington.

Texas lost in heartbreaking fashion and many online pointed to other defeats that Cruz-supported teams have suffered in the past, including the Texas Rangers win over the Houston Astros in this year's ALCS.

Cruz took to social media to defend himself on Tuesday.

"To all the dishonest press hacks blaming me for the Longhorn’s heartbreaking loss, ok—if you give me the WINS I’ve cheered on too!" Cruz said.

The Texas Senator went on to list the significant victories he attended in person, including the Astros World Series wins in 2017 and 2022, the Longhorns victory over USC in the Rose Bowl in 2006, Texas A&M beating Alabama in 2021 and the Houston Rockets finals win in 1994.

This is not the first time that Cruz has defended himself from being called a jix.

In October, Cruz responded to a Rolling Stone article about Astros fans online begging him not to attend Game 7 between the Astros and Rangers.

"For 7 years, [Cruz's daughter] Catherine & I have attended nearly EVERY Astros home playoff game," he said at the time.

Cruz has represented Texas as a senator since 2013. He is up for re-election this year.