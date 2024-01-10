Jerry Jones denies Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy's job is in jeopardy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is denying speculation that the team’s head coach is at risk of being fired if he doesn’t make it to the Super Bowl.

Jones raised some eyebrows when he wouldn’t publicly commit to bringing Coach Mike McCarthy back next season.

But he’s known for having playful ambiguity in some of his interviews. And with just days until the start of the playoffs, he’s clearing up some confusion.

McCarthy is preparing for Sunday’s playoff matchup against his old team – the Green Bay Packers.

He’s hoping to avoid the kind of early postseason defeats the Cowboys have had the last two seasons.

Jones did not give a clear answer on Sunday about what he would do if that happens, telling the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "we’ll see how each game goes in the playoffs."

He was much clearer when asked again Tuesday on his radio show.

"Coach McCarthy’s under contract for next year. And so that’s not an issue. Secondly, I couldn’t be more pleased with what he’s done and how he’s coached. Now, apart from sitting down and going over the daily receipts and going over the detail of everything we do out there, I don’t know how you can answer a question any different than that," he said.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is again drawing interest from other teams.

The Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Chargers have asked to interview Quinn for their head coaching vacancies.

Quinn has interviewed for other head coaching positions after each of the last two seasons.

Both times, he opted to stay in Dallas.