Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doesn't want to look back on time with Packers

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he does not have any added motivation to win Sunday's game against the team that fired him.

Before coming to Dallas, McCarthy was the coach of the Green Bay Packers for 13 years.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 07: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks the sideline during an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 7, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

He faced his former team for the first time in 2022, a game that the Cowboys lost 31-28 in overtime.

McCarthy says he regrets his approach leading up to the clash with the Packers.

This time, the coach says his only focus is on the Cowboys.

"Last year I thought it was important to talk about, you know, Green Bay at the beginning of the week. I did with the team, I regretted it. I think that does not need to come into our energy base," said McCarthy on Monday. "If it doesn't help us win the game, then I'm not interested."

Featured article

The Cowboys and Packers game will be Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.

