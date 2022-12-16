Dak Prescott responds to criticism about interceptions

article

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not shying away from criticism about his high number of turnovers.

Prescott has thrown nine interceptions in eight games this season.

Team owner Jerry Jones called him out earlier this week on Jones’ radio show.

"Are you concerned with the amount of interceptions that he's thrown lately? Or do you like the aggressiveness?" the radio host asked.

"What if I said yes, okay? Period," Jones replied.

"The definition of aggressiveness doesn't have to include turnovers," the host said.

"I do like aggressiveness without turnovers," Jones said.

Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith expected to make season debut Sunday

Prescott said some of the interceptions were the result of bad luck, but he agreed that he needs to make some improvements.

"I’m gonna continue to stay aggressive. It’s just a balance, fine line of a balance that I’ve got to get to. And one way or another, I’ve got to stop throwing interceptions, whether they’re picked, deflected, whatever," he said.

"Any pro goes through a time in their career where things might get tough," said running back Ezekiel Elliott. "You just gotta keep swinging, going, do whatever you can to get confidence back. Even with the interceptions, you look at Dak. When it’s mattered, he’s stepped up."

$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup

Prescott should have another target to throw to this week.

The team expects newly signed receiver T.Y. Hilton to play Sunday.

He’s practiced the last two days without any issues.