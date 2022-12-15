Jerry Jones calls out Dak Prescott over interceptions

article

The Cowboys will try to shake off last Sunday’s near disaster when they play another AFC South team this week.

Dallas had to mount a last-minute comeback to beat the terrible Houston Texans.

Dak Prescott led the game-winning drive after throwing two interceptions earlier in the game.

Prescott has thrown eight picks since returning from injury in October.

Team owner Jerry Jones put some heat on the quarterback on his radio show.

"Are you concerned with the amount of interceptions that he's thrown lately? Or do you like the aggressiveness?" the radio host asked.

"What if I said yes, okay? Period," Jones replied.

"The definition of aggressiveness doesn't have to include turnovers," the host said.

"I do like aggressiveness without turnovers," Jones said.

Jones said the Cowboys are still interested in signing free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., even though he is not expected to be healthy enough to play in the regular season.

Another former Pro Bowl receiver, T.Y. Hilton, practiced with Dallas Wednesday and could play Sunday in Jacksonville.